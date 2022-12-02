Fully Decentralized Mobile Trading App Named “All For One” Taking DeFi by Storm
All For One Crypto app is Decentra Inc's flagship product, released on android and iOS Dec. 1 to a strong following already a DeFi favorite among users.
Post FTX and other Centralized Exchanges’ collapse, Decentra Inc.’s flagship product the All For One Crypto app has been released in hopes of providing a truly decentralized solution for crypto, born from the core principles of blockchain technology.
Featuring a multi-chain non-custodial wallet, fiat on-ramping provided by Transak, and easy-to-read charting in the style of Robinhood’s look and feel, DeFi users are thrilled to find the features all-encompassing while remaining easy to use.
Buying any token within 2 taps is now possible with All For One by eliminating the need for an extra browser or connecting your wallet to a separate DEX, lowering the barrier-to-entry and eliminating the complexity and security risks associated with user-error and misunderstanding.
The All For One wallet currently supports blockchains Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Harmony One, and provides fiat on-ramping through Transak, but plans to fast-follow-add more blockchains such as Polygon and additional fiat on-ramping providers by the end of Q1 2023. Fiat off-ramping is also anticipated to be added by Transak, which will allow a fully decentralized experience of currency in and out using only one single app, a feat commonly thought impossible without centralization.
AFO also engages in zero user-data collection, unlike competitor MetaMask, and never stores users information, seed phrases, monetary holdings, or any other singular-user data points.
Many other unique features make up the app like a Whale Watching feature on each token to see large holders and percentage change to their holdings, a user-ranking feature called Eclipse, and a news tab to stay current on industry news just to name a few.
For more information visit allforone.app and download to your mobile device to experience DeFi, all in one place.
Apple iOS:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/all-for-one-crypto/id6444370913
Android:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allforone.allforoneApp
