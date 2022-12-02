Fully Decentralized Mobile Trading App Named “All For One” Taking DeFi by Storm

The All For One Crypto app

All For One Crypto app is Decentra Inc's flagship product, released on android and iOS Dec. 1 to a strong following already a DeFi favorite among users.

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fully Decentralized Mobile Trading App Named “ All For One ” Taking DeFi by StormPost FTX and other Centralized Exchanges’ collapse, Decentra Inc.’s flagship product the All For One Crypto app has been released in hopes of providing a truly decentralized solution for crypto, born from the core principles of blockchain technology.Featuring a multi-chain non-custodial wallet, fiat on-ramping provided by Transak, and easy-to-read charting in the style of Robinhood’s look and feel, DeFi users are thrilled to find the features all-encompassing while remaining easy to use.Buying any token within 2 taps is now possible with All For One by eliminating the need for an extra browser or connecting your wallet to a separate DEX, lowering the barrier-to-entry and eliminating the complexity and security risks associated with user-error and misunderstanding.The All For One wallet currently supports blockchains Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Harmony One, and provides fiat on-ramping through Transak, but plans to fast-follow-add more blockchains such as Polygon and additional fiat on-ramping providers by the end of Q1 2023. Fiat off-ramping is also anticipated to be added by Transak, which will allow a fully decentralized experience of currency in and out using only one single app, a feat commonly thought impossible without centralization.AFO also engages in zero user-data collection, unlike competitor MetaMask, and never stores users information, seed phrases, monetary holdings, or any other singular-user data points.Many other unique features make up the app like a Whale Watching feature on each token to see large holders and percentage change to their holdings, a user-ranking feature called Eclipse, and a news tab to stay current on industry news just to name a few.For more information visit allforone.app and download to your mobile device to experience DeFi, all in one place.

All For One Crypto app demo