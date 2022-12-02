Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park Benefits from Grant Through Park's Support Group

The support group Friends of Cordell Hull has received a grant of $3,900 from the Tennessee Arts Commission that will go toward the Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park’s arts programs. This marks the fifth year the group has received the grant.

“We are grateful to the Tennessee Arts Commission and to the Friends of Cordell Hull for their continued support of programs in our park,” said Park Manager Monique Johnson. “We want visitors to enjoy outstanding activities here, and these funds are key to that effort.”

“Friends of Cordell Hull is grateful to the Tennessee Arts Commission for this grant, which bolsters support for the park,” said Bobbie Olsen, president of the support group. “These programs keep a sense of history alive at the park, and we are glad to play a part in that success.”

Hull was best known as Secretary of State for President Franklin Roosevelt and “Father of the United Nations,” which led to Hull receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

The park focuses on traditional 19th Century folk arts of Pickett County, part of the overall mission of educating visitors about Hull’s life, including the culture and heritage of the region. Artists who teach at the park are experienced in fields such as blacksmithing, woodworking, spinning, pottery, basket weaving, watercolor painting, weaving, and marble making. The park has provided workshops throughout each year since 2017.

The Cordell Hull Birthplace and Museum is a 55-acre historic park located on the Highland Rim, near Byrdstown, north of Cookeville and close to the Kentucky border. The site includes a representation of Hull's log cabin birthplace and period gardens; the Cordell Hull Museum which displays a variety of photographs and artifacts; and an activities center.