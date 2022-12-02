Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park Schedules Temporary Closures for Wounded Warrior Hunt

Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park will be temporarily closed to visitors for two hours each morning Monday, Dec. 5 through Wednesday, Dec. 7 to host a Wounded Warrior Hunt on those days.

The park will be closed to the public from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day then be open for regular visitors 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Beginning Dec. 8, park visitor hours will return to the normal schedule of 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Wounded Warrior Project is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and active-duty service members.

Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park in Madison County covers more than 1,200 acres.