NESCO® Announces All New Sous Vide Cooker and 7-Tray Stainless Steel Digital Dehydrator
Award-winning lineup of home kitchen products enhance and redefine the cooking processTWO RIVERS, WI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NESCO, award-winning Midwest kitchen and home appliance brand, adds to its versatile lineup of products with the all new Sous Vide Cooker and 7-Tray Stainless Steel Digital Dehydrator. Known as the originator of the roaster oven, a staple in kitchens for generations, NESCO has expanded to offer much more, including small kitchen appliances with stylish designs trusted for performance, relied upon for durability and endeared for savory results.
“With the launch of the Sous Vide and Stainless Steel Digital Dehydrator, we’re continuing our mission to make cooking easier and more enjoyable,” said Dan Kuenzi, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at The Metal Ware Corporation. “Food is one of the greatest connectors in life—bringing people together from all backgrounds. With a deep history rooted in providing durable and trusted kitchen appliances, we’re confident the new NESCO products will continue to bring joy through the art of food and food prep to kitchens everywhere.”
Sous Vide cooking is a consistent and precise method of cooking that delivers restaurant-quality results. The process of vacuum-sealing food, then cooking it to a precise temperature in a water bath locks in flavor and moisture for exceptional texture and taste.
NESCO Sous Vide Cooker (MSRP: $104.99)
Notable Features:
● Illuminated LCD display with sensor touch control
● Temperature range: 95°F - 203°F
● Auto recipe programs for meat, fish, chicken, and vegetables
● Waterproof circulator with 360° rotating container clip
● 1000 Watts
Whether dehydrating jerky, herbs, fruits or vegetables, the NESCO 7-Tray Stainless Steel Digital Dehydrator can accommodate your needs. It includes a temperature control panel and digital time display that allows for precise dehydrating. The centrally located fan provides even heat distribution during quiet operation. Its large viewing window and interior light allow the user to easily view the inside of the dehydrator. The all-metal interior and stainless steel cabinet allow for easy cleanup.
NESCO 7-Tray Stainless Steel Digital Dehydrator (MSRP: $169.99)
Notable Features:
● Seven mesh steel trays that are easily removable
● Adjustable time (1-24 hours) and temperature (90-160°F) controls
● Includes one plastic mesh sheet for small items like herbs and one plastic drip tray that doubles as a fruit roll sheet
● 600 watts of drying power
For more information on NESCO’s Sous Vide Cooker, 7-Tray Stainless Steel Digital Dehydrator and the company’s full line of cooking, baking, dehydrating, jerky-making, vacuum-sealing, meat-processing and brewing/steeping products, visit www.nesco.com.
ABOUT NESCO®
When it comes to small kitchen appliances, NESCO provides stylish designs trusted for performance, relied upon for durability, and endeared for their savory results. Whether you’re searching for that perfect gift, looking to cook at home, or get the most for your money, our innovative products put the joy back in cooking by making kitchen time more enjoyable. NESCO is owned by The Metal Ware Corporation. Stay connected with NESCO on Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Ethan Burns
Gunpowder, Inc.
+1 608-295-4542
ethanb@gunpowderinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other