Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,143 in the last 365 days.

Senator-Elect Nick Miller Announces Fiscal Management Grant for Catasauqua

Lehigh County, PA – December 1, 2022 – Today, Senator-Elect Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced a $56,250 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to assist with the development and implementation of a five-year financial management plan in Catasauqua.

“I’m thrilled to see this grant awarded to a local community in my new district,” said Miller. “Having a strong financial footing enables boroughs, cities, and municipalities to grow and develop efficiently and effectively. This grant puts Catasauqua on a great path.”

The grant will be funded through DCED’s Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP). The aim of the grant program is to provide matching grant funds to assist municipalities experiencing fiscal difficulties to develop comprehensive multi-year financial plans and establish short- and long-term financial objectives. More information about DCED can be found online.

###

You just read:

Senator-Elect Nick Miller Announces Fiscal Management Grant for Catasauqua

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.