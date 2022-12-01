Senator-Elect Nick Miller Announces Fiscal Management Grant for Catasauqua

Lehigh County, PA – December 1, 2022 – Today, Senator-Elect Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced a $56,250 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to assist with the development and implementation of a five-year financial management plan in Catasauqua.

“I’m thrilled to see this grant awarded to a local community in my new district,” said Miller. “Having a strong financial footing enables boroughs, cities, and municipalities to grow and develop efficiently and effectively. This grant puts Catasauqua on a great path.”

The grant will be funded through DCED’s Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP). The aim of the grant program is to provide matching grant funds to assist municipalities experiencing fiscal difficulties to develop comprehensive multi-year financial plans and establish short- and long-term financial objectives. More information about DCED can be found online.

