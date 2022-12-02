NexerBit has a benefit promotional event for new users

Nex Limited Company

SINGAPORE, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexerBit, a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, announced that it has held a benefit promotion event for new users.

According to the data distributed by NexerBit, new users will receive a 15 USDT bonus after completing membership registration, and up to 100 USDT upon completion of OTC services and transactions.

NexerBit said that after registering as a new user, a 15 USDT bonus is paid to new users who have completed KYC verification, and an additional bonus of up to 20 USDT is paid when opening and closing positions 5 or more times within 7 days after membership registration.

For beginners in derivatives trading, NexerBit is one of the best options as a platform. Beginners can get a trader's point of view by following global elite traders through copy trade, a follow concept on NexerBit. Currently, according to the NexerBit official, more than 1300 talented traders are on the platform.

NexerBit announced that it is considering entering the second new copy trade team. In order to enter NexerBit's copy trade team, traders can enter the store if they satisfy the conditions through investment portfolio, work history of related institutions, and real-time investment performance test for 14 days.

NexerBit's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) said, "We will continue to develop a system that easily matches a high-quality trading system to the level of beginners." The CTO also added, “We look forward to introducing more dynamic investment options to users of NexerBit, and the continued growth of our global community, and we look forward to contributing more to this space in the future.”

