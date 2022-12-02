“A Child’s Guide to Wisdom” by Everton Robinson Goes to the Miami Book Fair 2022
The Reading Glass Books presents Everton Robinson’s parental guide in an enriching book event at the nation's finest literary industry showcasePEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everton Robinson successfully held an insightful book launching and book signing event, respectively, for his meaningful parental guide, A Child’s Guide to Wisdom, at the Miami Book Fair 2022, exclusively with The Reading Glass Books at Section B — NE Second Ave. (between Third and Fourth Streets), Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus on November 18, 2022. Robinson sat with The Reading Glass Books for a thoughtful discussion about his journey as a published author and engaged with MBF attendees.
Fair-goers flocked to the RGB booth and had the opportunity to discover this writing jewel of Robinson. A Child’s Guide to Wisdom is a valuable resource for parents, guardians, teachers, grandparents, and youth counselors in transferring wisdom to children. The fifty principles of wisdom help children form good habits, develop good decision-making skills, exhibit sound character traits, and model good behavior.
An Ordained Elder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Everton Robinson embraced wisdom as a way of life after his Biblical studies. Sometime later, he attended a business seminar where he learned the principles of success. His fascination with the concept of wisdom and inspiration from the principles of success motivated him to identify key wisdom principles to teach his children. With his wife’s encouragement, Robinson compiled the fifty principles and values he has realized and hopes to share through A Child’s Guide to Wisdom.
An industry that champions lifelong positive impacts, especially for children, the Miami Book Fair 2022 is a great avenue for Robinson to further his endeavor. If you missed the chance to meet the man behind A Child’s Guide to Wisdom, visit the author at www.principlesofwisdom.com and grab your copy, available at www.readingglassbooks.com and across other major online bookstore resellers.
