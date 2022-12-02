Six continents meet in Avcilar, Istanbul for first ever International Summit on Disability Rights
Our destination is clear: A world in which all people, including people with disabilities, can enjoy equal opportunities and a full say in decision-making”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever international summit on disability rights took place this week in Avcilar, Istanbul, Turkey. The Summit is unique in its focus on disability rights in these three pillars: businesses, governments, and civil society. The event drew more than 200 participants from six continents, as well as boasting an incredible lineup of speakers, including messages from the UN Secretary-General, the Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo, the Disability Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the EU, UNESCO, World Bank and many others governments from around the world.
— UN Secretary-General António Guterres
The Summit is led by the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights and hosted in partnership with the Municipality of Avcilar and Mayor Turan Hancerli. Other event partners include the United Nations, International Cooperation Youth Forum, US Institute of Business and International Development, Cisco, and more. “We are witnessing history today, hosting the first-ever global Summit focused on disability rights here in Avcilar. It is hoped that the outcomes from this Summit will lead to tangible improvements in the lives of disabled people around the globe,” said Isabelle Vladoiu, founder of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights.
Disparities in access to health care, education, employment, and daily activities still exist between disabled individuals and their peers, and discussions on disability rights are often too often absent from human rights conversations worldwide. It is a sad reality that an estimated one billion people with disabilities across the globe still face widespread discrimination and inequality due to others' lack of understanding and awareness. Major efforts must be implemented to educate people and create disability-friendly environments for them to live meaningful lives without fear or judgment. This is what this Summit wants to show to the world.
In his Summit message, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres says: “Our destination is clear: A world in which all people, including people with disabilities, can enjoy equal opportunities and a full say in decision-making processes and truly benefit from economic, social, political, and cultural life.”
The International Summit on Disability Rights was an invaluable experience for its attendees. More than just the sum of its impressive speakers’ perspectives and expertise, over five days, the Summit actively trained and certified everyone present to be disability rights advocates.
About USIDHR:
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) is a think tank organization based in Washington, DC, with a footprint in over 56 countries. Its main purpose is to advance education for all, through research, training and international programs. The institute is the world’s largest organization certifying consultants on human rights education and diplomacy. Additionally, their humanitarian mission called “EduforEveryChild” provides underprivileged children with much-needed school supplies and scholarships so that they have access to quality education.
