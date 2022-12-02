Submit Release
OCC November 2022 Total Volume Surpasses 922M Contracts, Third Highest Month on Record

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through November 2022 was 41.3 million contracts, up 4.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through November 2021. Total volume was 922.4 million contracts, down 2.8 percent compared to November 2021 while ranking as the third highest month in OCC's history.

Highlights

  • ETF options cleared contract volume up 42.7% year-over-year
  • Index options cleared contract volume up 49.8% year-over-year
  • Stock Loan transaction volume up 8.6% year-over-year

Contract Volume

 

November
2022
Contracts

November
2021
Contracts

% Change

2022 YTD
ADV

2021 YTD
ADV

% Change

Equity Options

500,456,291

653,693,717

-23.4%

22,375,046

26,698,181

-16.2%

ETF Options

348,872,412

244,472,686

42.7%

15,894,129

10,572,549

50.3%

Index Options

69,176,799

46,189,572

49.8%

2,839,230

1,967,517

44.3%

Total Options

918,505,502

944,355,975

-2.7%

41,108,405

39,238,247

4.8%

Futures

3,849,715

5,040,932

-23.6%

222,226

231,569

-4.0%

Total Volume

922,355,217

949,396,907

-2.8%

41,330,631

39,469,816

4.7%

Securities Lending

 

November 2022
Avg. Daily Loan Value

November 2021
Avg. Daily Loan Value

%
Change

November
2022 Total
Transactions

November
2021 Total
Transactions

%
Change

Market Loan + Hedge Total

111,645,302,182

138,359,299,679

-19.31%

188,346

173,472

8.6%

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

