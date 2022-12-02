OCC November 2022 Total Volume Surpasses 922M Contracts, Third Highest Month on Record

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through November 2022 was 41.3 million contracts, up 4.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through November 2021. Total volume was 922.4 million contracts, down 2.8 percent compared to November 2021 while ranking as the third highest month in OCC's history.

Highlights

ETF options cleared contract volume up 42.7% year-over-year

Index options cleared contract volume up 49.8% year-over-year

Stock Loan transaction volume up 8.6% year-over-year

Contract Volume

Securities Lending

November 2022

Avg. Daily Loan Value November 2021

Avg. Daily Loan Value %

Change November

2022 Total

Transactions November

2021 Total

Transactions %

Change Market Loan + Hedge Total 111,645,302,182 138,359,299,679 -19.31% 188,346 173,472 8.6%

Additional Data

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

