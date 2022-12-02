CareCloud To Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Day

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the "Company") MTBC MTBCO, MTBCP))), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced they will host an inaugural Analyst and Investor Day from 1 to 3 p.m. EST on Monday, December 12, 2022 using a live webcast.



CareCloud leadership team will use this virtual event to share with participants their historic vision to transform the healthcare industry through high-quality technology, world-class operations and exciting new products. For 20 years, CareCloud has been a pillar in the healthcare technology space, helping healthcare providers deliver a premium, high-value experience for every patient. The Company is at the forefront of the industry's shift to digitization and a value-based care model, with a growth strategy powered by a seasoned leadership team.

Participants will hear directly from CareCloud's operational leaders and marquee clients. Also slated for the event is a virtual tour of the largest offshore office, and event participants will have an opportunity to ask questions across the broader CareCloud leadership team.

This virtual event will be webcast live and registration is available at the event registration page, as well as on the IR Calendar in the Investor section of the Company's website. The replay of this event will remain available on the IR Calendar following the event. For more information, please visit ir.carecloud.com .

To RSVP or for more information, please contact CareCloudIR@westwicke.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud MTBC MTBCO, MTBCP))) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. CareCloud MTBC MTBCP and MTBCO))) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. Approximately 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

