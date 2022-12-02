QualSights Unveils First Ever Product Consumption Intelligence Platform™

The Chicago-based insights company pioneers breakthrough technology for passive usage behavior tracking

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualSights, the fastest-growing insights company in the United States, this week, announced the launch of Product Consumption Intelligence™, a first-of-its-kind platform to passively measure human behavior in-home.

The platform combines patented IoT devices with advanced analytics, allowing CPG insight and innovation leaders to better understand their customers' behaviors, habits and routines, without asking a single question.

The devices are in the form of always-on, cloud-connected smart coasters that capture what, when, where and how much of a product is being used throughout any room in the home in real-time. The devices can be used for a variety of CPG products, including household goods, food and beverages, wine and spirits, beauty and more. When paired with any given product, the Product Consumption Intelligence Platform will autonomously capture every usage occasion, including where it happens, when it happens, down to the SKU, gram and second, all in real-time. It will usher in a new era of Precision Innovation™ in the CPG industry. The data is shown through intuitive dashboards displaying powerful metrics that allow study leaders to view the habits and patterns of an individual to detailed summaries for entire segments.

"In the 1950s, Nielsen helped us understand media consumption behavior; in the late 1970s, IRI helped us understand purchase behavior; in the late 1990s, Comscore helped us understand digital behavior; and today, QualSights is helping the world better understand product consumption behavior," Founder and CEO of QualSights Nihal Advani said. "The ability to passively understand usage behavior has always been the holy grail of innovation. Until now, it's been technically out of reach. I'm excited to announce that all changes with the launch of our Product Consumption Intelligence Platform."

More than five trillion dollars is spent annually on CPG goods. To understand what happens between purchase and repurchase, marketers and insight leaders have historically had to use only claimed behavior data, which is unreliable and inaccurate due to a lack of accurate recall and human bias.

Industry veterans Mitch Barns, former CEO of Nielsen, and Gian Fulgoni, former CEO of IRI and Comscore, recently joined the QualSights board.

"What excites me the most about Product Consumption Intelligence is the ability to answer old questions in new ways," said Barns. "Questions that have been important for a long time, but it just hasn't been possible to answer them in a high quality and economically feasible way. QualSights is finally making it possible to not just know approximately or roughly what's happening inside the home, but to know precisely."

"QualSights is generating data that's never been available before. This breakthrough data will change the way that marketers and insight leaders think about their business," said Fulgoni. "What I'm most excited about is QualSights' ability to help marketers run experiments never before possible. You'll be able to tweak products, adjust the smallest details, and run A/B tests on a whole new level."

Learn more about QualSights' Product Consumption Intelligence Platform here.

ABOUT QUALSIGHTS

QualSights is an insights technology platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world in a remarkably fast and cost-effective manner. QualSights' patented technology blends the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the speed and agility of quantitative research. In addition to enabling the capture of offline behavioral data from consumers using a combination of in-context video and passive IoT sensors, QualSights offers a powerful suite of AI tools as well as an easy-to-use presentation builder that helps brands analyze data faster than ever before and quickly present compelling stories. QualSights is used by various Fortune 500 clients in CPG, Pharmaceutical, Technology, and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization. Visit QualSights online at www.QualSights.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

