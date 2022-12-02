Global Medical Aesthetics Market Size Expected to Surpass USD 30.9 Billion by 2030, Considering 10.6% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Medical Aesthetics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use (Clinics, Hospitals and Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, Home Care Settings); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

What is Medical Aesthetics? How Big is Medical Aesthetics Market Size?

Medical Aesthetics is the branch of medicine that focuses on improving the physical appearance of patients. This field is professional and certified practice and is different from beauty treatments like eyebrow threading, waxing, or eyelash extensions. Some of the medical aesthetics treatment includes microdermabrasion, chemical peels, skin rejuvenation, laser hair removal, and cosmetic surgery.

Along with hospitals, these types of treatments are now also being performed at aesthetic medicine clinics and medical spas by healthcare professionals, including plastic surgeons, dermatologists, physician assistants, and even aestheticians. The rising development of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is primarily driving the demand for the medical aesthetics market.

Growth Driving Factors

Rising adoption of aesthetic procedures to flourish the market growth

Factors such as increasing public awareness about cosmetic products, rising cases of congenital face and tooth deformities, and growing adoption of aesthetic procedures among the senior population to improve physical appearance are propelling the medical aesthetics market size. The launch of advanced products, such as non-invasive body contouring systems by manufacturers, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the medical aesthetics market over the forecast period. Increasing interest of adults in enhancing physical appearance has led to an increase in the demand for cosmetic surgeries, which is expected to boost the industry's growth.

Moreover, an increase in medical tourism, growing disposable incomes, and rising awareness of aesthetic specialties are accelerating the growth of the market. A surge in consumer spending on cosmetic pharmaceuticals across the globe is another factor positively influencing market growth. In addition, rising incidences of trauma and traffic accidents, along with rising cases of breast cancer, are expected to fuel the medical aesthetics industry expansion.

Segmental Analysis

Facial aesthetic product segment held the highest market share in 2021

Based on product medical aesthetics market segmentation, the facial aesthetic product segment accounted for the major revenue share in 2021 owing to the rising demand for facial aesthetic treatments, rising disposable income, as well as women's desire to look young, attractive, and achieve the best treatment outcome. Further, surging demand for derma filers due to its benefits, including improving shallow contours, relieving facial creases and wrinkles, enhancing the appearance of recessed scars, and plumping thin lips, is projected to boost the segment's growth.

Clinics, hospitals, and medical spaces segment witnessed a significant market share in 2021

On the basis of end-use, the clinics, hospitals, and medical spaces segment generated the consideration of medical aesthetics market share in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the factors such as the increased availability of financial and physical resources at clinics and hospitals. Also, medical aesthetic procedures show convenient and deliverable advances in clinics and hospitals that support the segmental growth in the market.

Medical Aesthetics Market: Report Scope & Analysis

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Cynosure Inc., unveiled PicoSure Pro, its latest upgrade to the PicoSure platform which delivers energy in a trillionth of a second, utilizing pressure instead of heat to provide safe and effective treatments for unwanted pigmentation and skin revitalization for all skin types.

Geographic Overview

North America accounted for the greatest market share

In terms of geography, the medical aesthetics market in North America witnessed the largest regional share owing to the rising demand for cosmetic treatments, a growing senior population, increasing disposable income, and growing spending by the government on healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the introduction of technologically sophisticated products, R&D activities, and FDA support for the home-use aesthetic device are key factors fueling the demand for medical aesthetics in North America. Therefore, these factors are bolstering regional market growth.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the predicted period because of increasing medical tourism, better healthcare infrastructure, growing public knowledge of anti-aging operations, and low-cost healthcare costs.

Medical Aesthetics Market Report Highlights

The facial medical aesthetics segment accounted for the most considerable market revenue in 2021 due to the rising popularity of modifying facial characteristics, less expensive alternatives to invasive beauty procedures, and the accessibility of high-tech face aesthetic products.

The clinics, hospitals, and medical spaces segment accounted for the most significant market share due to the rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures and the introduction of medical spas and clinics with infrastructure fully loaded with state-of-the-art equipment and people.

North America dominated the regional market due to the growing acceptance of aesthetic surgery and high procedural volume sustained in emerging economies such as the US and Canada .

Polaris Market Research has segmented the medical aesthetics market report based on product, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Facial Aesthetic Products

Botulinum toxin



Derma Filers



Microdermabrasion Products



Chemical Peels

Cosmetic Implants

Breast Implants



Gluteal Implants



Facial Implants

Skin Aesthetic Devices

Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices



Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices



Micro needling products



Light Therapy Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Devices



Cellulite Reduction Devices



Liposuction Devices

Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals & Skin Lighteners

Hair Removal Devices

Laser Hair Removal Devices



IPL hair Removal Devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Thread Lift Products

Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

Nail Treatment Laser Devices

By End-Use Outlook

Clinics, Hospitals and Medical Spas

Beauty Centers

Home Care Settings

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

