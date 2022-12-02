Pandemic Relief Housing Program Application Now Open

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications for the new Pandemic Relief Housing Program. The program was created under LB1014 and funded with federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA). The program is an eligible use of the funding program which was designed to provide state governments with the resources needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects and to build a stronger economy during recovery.

The program will provide awards to eligible 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations that develop affordable housing, including housing for refugees and other such immigrants. A refugee is an individual who is located outside of the United States, is of special humanitarian concern to the United States, demonstrates that they were persecuted or fear persecution due to race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group, is not firmly resettled in another county and is admissible to the United State (see § 101(a)42 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.) “Other such immigrants” is defined as all other individuals that have a recognized immigration status enumerated within Title 8 of the U.S. Code, Immigration and Nationality Act, that validates residency within the United States.

Housing developed under this program shall be for households with an income at or below 185% of the most recent poverty guidelines published by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Any project funded through the Pandemic Relief Housing Program must ensure that the affordability of the housing provided throughout a 20-year affordability period.

Housing projects must be located in disproportionately impacted geographies noted below, or located within a qualified census tract (QCT), as defined in 26 USC § 42(d)(5)(B)(ii)(I). Nebraska QCT map is available here: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/pandemic-relief-housing-program/

DED has determined the following counties to have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic:

Arthur County Dawes County Holt County Boone County Deuel County Hooker County Box Butte County Dixon County Howard County Boyd County Dundy County Jefferson County Brown County Franklin County Kimball County Butler County Frontier County Lancaster County Cherry County Gage County Lincoln County Cheyenne County Garden County Logan County Custer County Greeley County Merrick County Dakota County Harlan County

At least one-half of the funds distributed shall be awarded as grants to organizations located in counties with a population of fewer than 100,000 residents as determined by the most recent federal decennial census.

Letters of Intent are required and are due December 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. CST.

Full applications are due February 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. CST.

Program requirements and more information about the Pandemic Relief Housing Program can be found at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/pandemic-relief-housing-program/

Applications are submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System at any time after the application live date and on or before the application due date. The application can be found at: https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/750afc1a-a317-424d-9c0c-26b7200fc9c5

For additional information, contact ded.pandemicreliefhousingprogram@nebraska.gov