Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Michael A. Cahillane as Associate Justice of the Superior Court and Acting Clerk Magistrate Jennifer Lennon as Clerk Magistrate of the Marlborough District Court 

BOSTON — This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Michael A. Cahillane as Associate Justice of the Superior Court and Acting Clerk Magistrate Jennifer Lennon as Clerk Magistrate of the Marlborough District Court.

“Attorney Cahillane and Acting Clerk Magistrate Lennon will bring valuable knowledge and experience to their new roles if confirmed,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are proud to submit their nominations for consideration.”

“These two nominees have years of experience in public service that make each of them well-qualified candidates for these new positions,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We look forward to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council.”

The Superior Court, the trial court of general jurisdiction for Massachusetts, is committed to delivering high quality justice in a timely and fair manner in accordance with the rule of law. The Court's 82 justices sit in 20 courthouses in all 14 counties of the Commonwealth. The Superior Court has original jurisdiction in civil actions over $25,000 and in matters where equitable relief is sought. It also has original jurisdiction in actions including labor disputes where injunctive relief is sought, exclusive authority to convene medical malpractice tribunals, appellate jurisdiction over certain administrative proceedings, and may hold sittings for naturalization in any city or town. The Superior Court also has exclusive original jurisdiction of first-degree murder cases and original jurisdiction of all other crimes.

The District Court hears a wide range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, mental health, and other types of cases. District Court criminal jurisdiction extends to all felonies punishable by a sentence up to five years, and many other specific felonies with greater potential penalties; all misdemeanors; and all violations of city and town ordinances and by-laws. The District Court is located in 62 courts across the Commonwealth.

Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council. Applicants for judicial openings are reviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) and recommended to the governor. Governor Baker established the JNC in February 2015 pursuant to Executive Order 558, a non-partisan, non-political Commission composed of volunteers from a cross-section of the Commonwealth's diverse population to screen judicial applications. Twenty-one members were later appointed to the JNC in April 2015.

About Michael A. Cahillane

Michael A. Cahillane began his legal career in 2000 as an assistant district attorney for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office first as a prosecutor for the District Court then from 2004 to 2011 as a prosecutor for the Superior Court. Since 2011, he has served as assistant district attorney for the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. In his community, Attorney Cahillane has volunteered for the Bristol District Attorney’s Office Volunteer Program, the Salvation Army, and the Fall River Shannon Community Safety Initiative. He received his bachelor’s degree from St. Anselm College in 1992 and his juris doctor from Suffolk University School of Law in 1999.

About Jennifer Lennon

Acting Clerk Magistrate Jennifer Lennon began her legal career in 1998 as an Assistant District Attorney for the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. In 2003 she joined Regan Associates, Chartered as an attorney. From 2004 to 2006, Acting Clerk Magistrate Lennon worked for Fuller, Rosenberg, Palmer, and Beliveau, LLP as an attorney. Since 2006, she has worked for the Marlborough District Court, serving in various roles including Assistant Clerk Magistrate, First Assistant Clerk Magistrate, and presently as Acting Clerk Magistrate. Acting Clerk Magistrate Lennon received her bachelor’s degree from the College of Holy Cross in 1994 and her juris doctor from the Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in 1998.

