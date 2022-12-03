Health Tourism Sector in Turkey Aims to Reach Out to 60 Countries
What makes Turkey the ideal place for hair transplantation or plastic surgery?
Within high quality supervised rooms in hospital and surgery rooms, we always set out for the comfort and happiness of our patients.”ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data from the Health Ministry showed that 1.5 million foreign nationals visited Türkiye to receive health services. This industry aims to reach out to as many as 60 countries to attract patients. In 2002, the share of health expenditures in Türkiye’s overall tourism was only 1 percent but increased to 4.5 percent in 2020.
— Dr Burak Tuncer
Medical tourism in Türkiye has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, competing with other, more well-known medical tourism destinations at the close of the first decade of the new century.
The answer is very easy: The combination.
According to Dr Burak Tuncer, the Medical Director of Esteworld, one of the biggest health tourism companies in Turkey, people ask for a premium service at medium level of price and they would also want to trust the experts.
At an Istanbul health complex, over 10.000 m2 establishment, Dr Burak Tuncer explained the history of health tourism expansion in Turkey.
“When my father, Dr Mustafa Tuncer, the founder of Esteworld, observed that all Turkish celebrity travels to different countries for plastic surgery, upon seeing that, my father said one day I’ll make celebrities to come here for hair transplantation and other medical services, some said it is middle eastern country, how can you persuade people to come and get medical service here?
Now, you can see Esteworld is the place to get all kinds of treatments. Most famous celebrities come to Türkiye for medical services.”
Mr Tuncer also highlighted that since 1996, everything has changed in Turkey, not only people from a short distance, but they are welcoming the patients even from the US and Canada.
While explaining 27 years of history of Esteworld, he noted that they always worked on patient’s satisfaction.
“We believe the priority of this job is for our patients to be happy. ” said Mr Tuncer.
According to a report by the Health Tourism Department of the Health Services General Directorate, most patients from the U.S. prefer Türkiye because treatment expenses are 35 percent to 60 percent cheaper in Türkiye than in their country.
“While high premium service should be accessible by everybody, the service should not be compatible with the price in the same way. Within high quality supervised rooms in hospital and surgery rooms, we always set out for the comfort and happiness of our patients.”
“On the contrary of some real cheap services of some notorious clinics, we cannot let human life be risked.” He added.
Esteworld, as Turkey's Leading Hair Transplant Clinic, has been also providing plastic surgery and dental services throughout its 27 years of experience;
DHI,
Sapphire Fue,
Stem Cell Hair Transplant,
VIP Hair Transplants,
are the most successful techniques that are conducted in Esteworld.
Esteworld's plastic surgery team is composed of pioneer people that have been working in the field for decades. From rhinoplasty to breast augmentation, the most technical surgeries are conducted at premium level at Esteworld.
The Dentistry department provides Esteworld’s patients, within its most technological establishment, from Hollywood Smile to Dental Implants in the most non-painful way. While you are getting these medical services, you also receive Airport transfer that is made by luxury vehicles and an accommodation in 5-star hotels in Istanbul. In the luxury hotel, besides the person who will have medical service, a special room is allocated to him if the person has a companion. The person is taken from the hotel by a luxury vehicle by his/her private consultant during the process, and taken to the clinic and left back to the hotel at the end of the procedure. The private consultant, a member of the Esteworld team, accompanies the person who will have a medical service at every stage of the process. It provides support for everything to be as desired and to meet requests and needs instantly.
