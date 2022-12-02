CME Group Reports November 2022 Monthly Market Statistics

Highest-ever November ADV

Record SOFR options volume and OI

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its November 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 1% to 23.5 million contracts during the month, representing the company's highest November volume on record. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

November 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional November 2022 product highlights compared to November 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 23%

Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 50%



E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV increased 42%



E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 30%



Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 22%

SOFR ADV increased 982%

Record monthly SOFR options ADV of 963,067 contracts, with record open interest (OI) of 21,857,850 contracts on November 30



SOFR futures ADV increased 666%, with record OI of 8,967,624 contracts on November 30

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 16%

E-mini Euro FX futures ADV increased 71%



Brazilian Real futures ADV increased 64%



New Zealand Dollar futures ADV increased 25%



Canadian Dollar options ADV increased 17%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 45%

ADV increased 45% Bitcoin futures ADV increased 44%

futures ADV increased 44%

Ether futures ADV increased 38%

Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.8 million contracts represented 41% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 6% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV

futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 21% to €364B and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 13% to $292B

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 8% to $67.2B

