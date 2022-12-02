TAIWAN, December 2 - President Tsai meets World Medical Association President Enabulele

On the afternoon of December 2, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by World Medical Association (WMA) President Osahon Enabulele. In remarks, President Tsai thanked the WMA for its longstanding international advocacy in support of Taiwan and our World Health Organization (WHO) participation. The president also emphasized that Taiwan is willing and able to contribute even more to global public health and medical care, and expressed hope for continued cooperation with the WMA to promote further progress in public health and medicine as well as health and safety for all.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Welcome to the Presidential Office. The WMA and Taiwan share deep, longstanding ties, with WMA members having visited Taiwan many times and attended international forums here. Today, I'm delighted to host this group of experts and scholars at the Presidential Office for an in-depth exchange of views.

Founded over 70 years ago, the WMA is the world's largest organization for physicians. WMA members have always maintained a professional and independent spirit, and have devoted themselves to promoting excellence in medical services and advancing medical ethics and human rights. Your hard work has yielded outstanding contributions to progress in the field of medicine.

I want to take this opportunity to extend a special thanks to the WMA for its longstanding international advocacy in support of Taiwan and our WHO participation. At its General Assembly in October last year, the WMA passed a resolution proposed by the Taiwan Medical Association (TMA) supporting Taiwan's participation as an observer in the WHO and its affiliated mechanisms. The passage of this resolution not only reflects international recognition of Taiwan's expertise in public health and medicine; it also inspired the people of Taiwan and warmed our hearts.

Taiwan is willing and able to contribute even more to global public health and medical care. In the future, we hope to continue working with the WMA and like-minded NGOs to further advance medical human rights.

In closing, I want to once again welcome all of you to Taiwan. You are all sincere friends of Taiwan, and we hope that the WMA will continue to support Taiwan in international venues. Let us work together to promote progress in public health and medicine as well as health and safety for all. I wish you all an enjoyable and fruitful stay in Taiwan.