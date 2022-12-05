Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease is Projected to Drive Market Growth Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the The Anti-Diarrheal Drugs market size is estimated to reach $186 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Diarrhea is defined as the passage of 3 or more liquid stools per day. They can be caused by bacterial infections, allergic reactions, consumption of contaminated food and water, and inflammatory bowel disease. The rapid rise in prevalence of food poisoning is driving the market for Anti-Diarrheal Drugs during the forecast period 2022-2027. However, lack of awareness or access to drugs in low and middle-income countries acts as a key challenge for the Anti-Diarrheal Drugs industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Anti-Diarrheal Drugs Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North American Anti-Diarrheal Drugs market accounted for the largest share in 2021 owing to the high awareness and adoption rate of Anti-Diarrheal Drugs in the region.

2. An increase in the cases of Celiac Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome is driving the market. However, the side-effects associated with the consumption of these drugs is challenging demand generation.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Anti-Diarrheal Drugs Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Anti-Diarrheal Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By Drug Class: The Antimotility Drugs segment is anticipated to have the largest share of the market in 2021 and is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antimotility Drugs can be further segmented into Codeine, Loperamide, and Diphenoxylate. The Intestinal Flora Modifiers segment is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 4.7% owing to the rising consumption of probiotic drinks. They work by supplying beneficial bacteria such as lactobacillus to the GI tract while suppressing the growth of diarrhea-causing bacteria.

Anti-Diarrheal Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By End User: The Children segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Diarrheal diseases were responsible for around 1 in 9 child deaths worldwide, making diarrhea the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 5. This is contributing to the growth of the segment as Anti-Diarrheal drugs can help reduce the risk of severe dehydration among patients. However, the adult segment is also anticipated to witness a rapid CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increase in the prevalence of traveler’s diarrhea.

Anti-Diarrheal Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: The North American segment is projected to dominate the Anti-Diarrheal Drugs market during the forecast period 2022-2027 with a market share of 34% owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, rising patient awareness levels, the high adoption rate of anti-diarrheal drugs, and growing prevalence of Celiac Disease in the US and Canada. Moreover, the lack of adequate hygiene and sanitation procedures has increased the prevalence of food poisoning cases in major emerging economies such as China and India. This is increasing the demand for anti-diarrheal medication in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Anti-Diarrheal Drugs industry are -

1. GlaxoSmithKline

2. Proctor & Gamble

3. Pfizer

4. Actelion

5. Perrigo

