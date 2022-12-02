Portable Media Player Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2026

Portable Media Player Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Portable Media Player Market Report 2022” forecasts the portable media player market share to reach a value of $22.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The portable media player market is expected to reach $27.87 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42%.

Increasing consumers purchasing power led to a rise in spending on entertainment products and is expected to propel the growth of the portable media player market going forward.

Portable Media Player Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the portable media player market. Major companies operating in the market are developing new technologically advanced products such as the M17 portable desktop class music player that uses dual audio channels for an improved experience. For instance, in January 2022, FiiO, a China-based electronics company introduced the FiiO M17 portable desktop class music player. The device’s unique features are left and right audio channels each containing a desktop-class, 8-channel ES9038PRO flagship digital audio signal (DAC) thereby providing clear audio and improved experience to its users and extremely pure audio reproduction. The device’s output power is increased by 225% up to 3000mW per channel with a lower output impedance.

Portable Media Player Market Overview

The portable media player market consists of sales of portable media player products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for playing music as audio files, such as MP3. A portable media player refers to a type of portable electronic device that is designed for handling digital media. The kinds of media files that can be played depending on the device's capabilities. This device also can store, video, photos, and documents.

Portable Media Player Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Portable Media Player Market Segmentation

• By Type: Audio, Video

• By Industry: Flash-Based Players, Hard Drive-Based Players, Mp3 CD Or DVD Players, Networked Audio Players, USB Host Or Memory Card Audio Players

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Electronic Stores, Online

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Apple Inc, Samsung, SanDisk Corporation, Sony Corporation, Archos, Microsoft Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Coby Electronics Corporation

