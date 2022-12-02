Global Agricultural Textiles Market Projected Growth

Agricultural Textiles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Agricultural Textiles Market Report 2022” forecasts the agricultural textiles market to reach a value of $10.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The agricultural textiles market is expected to reach $14.22 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The rise in demand for agricultural products is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural textile market going forward.

Agricultural Textiles Market Trends

New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in agricultural textiles. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as Agrolys flame-retardant (FR) groundcover, a new variety of woven halogen-free groundcover. For instance, in September 2020, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, a Belgium-based manufacturer of woven polypropylene fabrics, introduced the Agrolys flame-retardant (FR) groundcover. The unique product is a woven halogen-free ground cover that is compliant with the Class 1 NTA 8825 norm for fire safety. The product is for use in greenhouses where a white ground cover is highly light-reflective. As a result, they stimulate the growth or coloration of fruit, vegetables, herbs, flowers, and plants. The increased diffuse light coming from the ground boosts crop productivity and quality. Agrolys is fully safe for humans because it contains no halogens, and its flame-retardant qualities significantly reduce the spread of fire and smoke in an emergency. This product further satisfies both the NFPA 701 National Fire Protection Standards and the ENT13501-1 Class B S1 smoke containment standards.

Agricultural Textiles Market Overview

The agricultural textiles market consists of sales of agricultural textiles products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in agriculture, horticulture, and floriculture to cover animals, provide shade, weeds, and insect control, and lengthen the growing season for agricultural and also in the fishing industry. Agricultural textiles refer to the woven, nonwoven, and knit materials known for bio-degradability, UV resistance, and toxicity resistance, employed in horticultural and agricultural applications.

Agricultural Textiles Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Agricultural Textiles Market Segmentation

• By Product: Fishing Nets, Anti-Hail Nets, Bird Protection Nets, Mulch-Mats, Shade Nets, Other Products

• By Type: Weaving And Woven, Nonwoven

• By Fiber Material: Nylon, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, Natural Fibers, Biodegradable Synthetic Fibers, Other Fiber Materials

• By Application: Agriculture, Horticulture And Floriculture, Aquaculture, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Belton Industries, Meyabond, Capatex, Neo Corp International, Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens CoLtd, Tama Group, Hebei Aining Import and Export CoLtd, Garware Technical Fibres Limited, TenCate Industrial Fabrics, Mogul Nonwoven

Agricultural Textiles Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides agricultural textiles global market analysis, in-depth agricultural textiles market research. The market report analyzes agricultural textiles global market size, agricultural textiles global market segments, agricultural textiles global market growth drivers, agricultural textiles market growth across geographies, and agricultural textiles market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

