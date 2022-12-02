Insights Into The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market 2022-2026Forecast Period

Topical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Topical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Topical Drug Delivery Market Report 2022” forecasts the topical drug delivery market share to reach a value of $137.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The topical drug delivery global market is expected to grow to $186.51 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the topical drug delivery market going forward.

Topical Drug Delivery Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the topical drug delivery market. Major companies operating in the topical drug delivery global market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the topical drug delivery global market. For instance, in April 2022, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., an Israel-based dermatology company, and Galderma S.A., a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatological treatments and skin care products, introduced Epsolay (benzoyl peroxide, cream, 5%), utilizing Sol-Gel’s microencapsulation technology for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea, which is patent protected until 2040. Sol-gel microencapsulation provides the advantage of entrapping molecules by forming inclusion complexes between essential oils (Eos) as guest molecules and beta-cyclodextrin as host in porous silica, making it more stable and resistant to environmental conditions. Silica acts as a protector for EOs.

Topical Drug Delivery Market Overview

The topical drug delivery market consists of sales of topical drug delivery devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide medication that are applied to the skin, to treat different conditions. It refers to the procedure of delivering a drug from a product on the skin to a local target site to produce a therapeutic effect. There are various common forms of topical delivery such as gels, lotions, powders, and patches, which are mainly formulated as ointments or creams.

Topical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Semi-Solid Formulations, Liquid Formulations, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products

By Route Of Administration: Dermal Drug Delivery, Ophthalmic Drug Delivery, Rectal Drug Delivery, Vaginal Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Galderma SA, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Cipla Ltd, Bayer AG, 3M, Merck & CoInc, Crescita Therpeautics Inc, Novartis International AG, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Topical Drug Delivery Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides topical drug delivery market forecast, in-depth topical drug delivery market research. The market report analyzes topical drug delivery market size, topical drug delivery market segments, topical drug delivery global market growth drivers, topical drug delivery global market growth across geographies, and topical drug delivery global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

