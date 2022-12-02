Global Continuous Delivery Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Continuous Delivery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's "Continuous Delivery Market Report 2022” forecasts the continuous delivery market to reach a value of $3.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.39%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The continuous delivery market is expected to grow to $6.80 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.74%.

The growing adoption of automation is expected to propel the growth of the continuous delivery market going forward.

Continuous Delivery Market Trends

Technology advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the continuous delivery market. Major companies in the market are introducing new technologies such as Cloud Deploy which contains self-managed continuous delivery solutions to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Google, a US-based software and technology developer, introduced Google Cloud Deploy which helps an opinionated continuous delivery service that simplifies, accelerates, and improves the reliability of continuous delivery to Google Kubernetes Engine. With the help of self-managed continuous delivery, solutions help to get reclaim the time spent maintaining your continuous delivery tooling and time spent on delivering value to your customers. It also provides discrete resource access control, execution-level security, and flow management tools such as release promotion, rollback, and approvals for protection against unwanted approvals.

Continuous Delivery Market Overview

The continuous delivery market consists of the sale of continuous delivery by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in automated testing, and unit testing to verify application updates across multiple dimensions before deploying to customers. Continuous delivery refers to software development practice where code changes are automatically prepared by the system at the time of release to production. This helps in accurate building, testing, and releasing software with greater speed and frequency.

Continuous Delivery Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Pipeline Stages: Source Stage, Build Stage, Test Stage, Deploy Stage

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises

• By End User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Other End User Industries

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, XebiaLabs Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, CA Technologies, Chef Software(Progress Software Corporation ), Flexagon LLC, Micro Focus International plc, Accenture plc, Puppet Inc, Harness Inc, Wipro

Continuous Delivery Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides continuous delivery global market outlook, in-depth continuous delivery global market research. The market report analyzes continuous delivery global market size, continuous delivery market segments, continuous delivery market growth drivers, continuous delivery global market growth across geographies, and continuous delivery market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

