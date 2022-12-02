JB Knowledge Park Faridabad inaugurates its new state of art computing centre

JB College haryana

FARIDABAD, HARYANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JB Knowledge Park installed another state or art lab with 120 computers in Faridabad Campus. The lab was inaugurated by Mr. Amit Gupta, Director of Henna Group of Industries on Monday. JB Knowledge Park already has 8 computer labs, but this lab will serve as a computer center where 120 students can simultaneously perform experiments. The lab will serve as the facilitation centre for projects and industry assignments for students.

In 2022 JB Knowledge Park has witnessed the highest admissions in BBA and BCA across India. BBA admissions are 480 and BCA has attracted 960 students to JB Knowledge Park Faridabad in 2022. The event was presided over by Professor Shyam Karna, Director JB Knowledge Park, Ms. Gunjan Nehru, and Dr. Isha Arora “JB College is growing in the region and students have identified JB Knowledge Park as the ideal college in Delhi NCR to get a head start on career” Says Dr. Isha Arora of JB Knowledge Park.

On this occasion, the institution has also started a toll-free student helpline service for existing students at 9999-888-321. “The new helpline will be a free-to-call helpline for students who want to get admission to JB Knowledge Park. Our expert counselors will answer the nuances of the admission process, fees structure, and course-related details for BBA, BCA, and BTech courses” Says Amit Gupta, Secretary, of JB Knowledge Park.

“We already have students from 30 states in India and 5 countries. For the last 2 years, JB Knowledge Park has witnessed a 60% increase in admission despite the shrinking education market, and this year we are expecting the same growth. The new computer was necessary to cater to the growing demand” adds Ms. Gunjan Nehru

JB has been rewarded with many recent awards for the state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern canteens, and lush green lawns. New computer labs will cater to its growth requirements as College has witnessed year-on-year 25% growth in terms of admissions. 2022 has witnessed 1634 enrolments and the total strength of the college is 3476.

About JB Knowledge Park

JB Knowledge Park campus is set to educate all those who are interested in Professional Education at the level of the best institutions in the world. Students can be assured of a fully integrated state-of-the-art learning environment to excel and succeed.

All these programs are approved by the AICTE, Ministry of HRD, Government of India & affiliated to M.D. University, Rohtak A Govt University NAAC A+ University. JBKP has elaborate arrangements with leading Industries of the National Capital Region and India so as to provide real-life experience to future Engineers and Managers. Courses are B Tech, MBA, BBA, and BCA "Bimla Devi Education Society, Faridabad" is the Promoting Body" of JB Knowledge Park, Faridabad – NCR. The office bearers are from various sections of society including Educationists, Industrialists, and Businessmen of National Repute. It is a Campus where Architecture is in harmony with nature.

www.jbcollege.in

Explore Our Courses

BBA- https://www.jbcollege.in/top-bba-colleges-in-faridabad-delhi-ncr.html

BCA JB College- https://www.jbcollege.in/top-bca-colleges-in-faridabad-delhi-ncr.html

B-Tech JB College- https://www.jbcollege.in/top-colleges-for-btech-in-delhi-ncr-faridabad.html

B-Tech Lateral- https://www.jbcollege.in/b-tech-latereal-entry-leet.html

Campus:

JB Knowledge Park, Manjhawali,

Faridabad NCR -121 102 Nearest Metro Station: Sector 28 Faridabad

Office Faridabad: Plot No.44 45 Sector 27A, Faridabad -121003