Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Number of Hepatitis B Patients globally, has positively impacted the demand for Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate also called viread, is a medication which is used to treat chronic hepatitis B and in prevention of HIV/AIDS. Tenofovir is a derivative of adenine and has phosphonate residue as active ingredient. The drug as nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor prevents the HIV and hepatitis B virus from multiplying in human body and is available as generic medication also. Factors like growing cases of hepatitis B, increase in female HIV patients and growing efforts by countries to achieve viral suppression against HIV are driving the growth of Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Tenofovir-Disoproxil-Fumarate-Market-Research-511684



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the tenofovir disoproxil fumarate industry as the region consist of leading producers of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate in major economy like US.

2. The growing number of hepatitis B and HIV/AIDS related cases globally has led to increase in usage of antiretroviral drugs which has provided growth opportunities for global tenofovir disoproxil fumarate industry.

3. Various initiatives taken by government organization such as Ending the HIV Pandemic in US, will lead to more usage of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate in HIV treatment which will expand global tenofovir disoproxil fumarate industry.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511684



Segmental Analysis:

1. Tablets segment held a significant share in Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Market in 2021 and it is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets combine a number of antiviral drugs in a single dose and can be available in different dosages like 150gm, 200gm, 250gm and 300gm. Hence, different dosage of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets depends upon the age factor of patients having HIV or hepatitis.

2. North America is the fastest growing region in Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Market and it is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The region consists of major country like US which is hub of companies like Gilead Sciences Inc. which is the leading producers of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate.

3. Pregnant women segment held a significant share in Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Market in 2021 and it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate is recommended to women in order to prevent transmitting of HIV to their babies during pregnancy, childbirth and also to protect their own health.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Industry are -

1. Gilead Sciences Inc.

2. Glaxo Smithkline

3. Zydus Cadila

4. Mylan Pharmaceutical

5. Emcure Pharmaceutical



Click on the following link to buy the Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511684



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Fine Chemicals Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15895/fine-chemicals-market.html

B. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16327/pharmaceutical-excipients-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062