What is SEO, how does it work and why it is needed?

What is SEO, how does it work and and why it is needed? In the following article, the SEO Specialist Piergiorgio Zotti will answer these questions in detail.

BARI, PUGLIA, ITALY, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a branch of SEM (Search Engine Marketing), whose purpose is to try to position websites, E-Commerce or blogs, in the first organic (free) results of search engines such as Google, Bing , Yahoo, Baidu, Yandex, DuckDuckGo, Ecosia and other minor search engines.How does SEO work? The classification of the ranking depends on a series of factors that each search engine takes into account, including user experience, speed, mobile responsibility, relevance with respect to the search intent expressed by the user and authority of the owners and web copywriters of the site.Why it is needed? SEO represents the flagship of all digital marketing, in fact, it is by far the best marketing channel for average conversion rate (about 16%, compared to 4% for Google Ads, paid ads).What does it mean? That if people manage to rank their websites organically, they will attract profiled customers from the web, for free.What does an SEO consultant do? Adopt a number of strategies to improve the relevance and authority of your website in relation to searches made by users.More than 90% of websites do not attract organic traffic from Google? Because? Very simple: a correct Search Engine Optimization has not been carried out.