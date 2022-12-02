Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,111 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Girish Tathed Goes Beyond Therapy To Treat Autism In Kids Using Homeopathy

The Best Homeopathy Doctor in Pune

The homeopathy doctor ensures that kids with autism lead healthy and independent lives

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Girish Tathed, a respected homeopathy doctor in Pune and the founder of Dr. Tathed’s Homeopathic Clinic, goes a step beyond therapy to treat autism in kids. He uses homeopathic treatment to reduce autistic children’s dependence on their parents, helping them lead healthy and happy lives.

With homeopathic treatments for autism, Dr. Tathed targets the root of the issue to bring about remarkable changes in the kids’ behavior, thinking patterns, and relationships with people around them. His treatments also help autistic kids tackle learning disabilities, allowing them to have proper education. More than 50% percent of Dr. Tathed’s patients suffering from autism are able to study in normal schools and obtain normal education. This makes the children feel included and valued.

Along with holistic homeopathic treatment, Dr. Tathed also provides personalized diet recommendations for autistic children that improve the treatment’s impact. The beloved homeopathic doctor has received multiple awards for his achievements in the field of homeopathy, including the Asian News award for The Best Homeopathy Doctor in Pune.
One of the many reasons Dr. Tathed is trusted and respected by his patients is because he acts as a guardian and a companion along with a doctor. He focuses on his patients’ holistic well-being along with the disease he is tackling. Dr. Tathed strongly believes that every child deserves to live a normal and healthy life without facing physical or psychological issues growing up.

RAVINDER BHARTI
Public Media Solution
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Girish Tathed Goes Beyond Therapy To Treat Autism In Kids Using Homeopathy

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.