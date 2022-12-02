Dr. Debashish Chanda Provides Knee Cartilage Transplant Surgery To Restore Complete Knee Mobility

The new surgery is advisable for patients who are too young for total knee replacement

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new surgery is advisable for patients who are too young for total knee replacement Dr. Debashish Chanda, a reputed knee and joint specialist in Gurgaon, helps his patients restore complete knee mobility with holistic cartilage transplant surgery. The new surgical procedure involves replacing the damaged cartilage to heal the patient’s knee and help them get back to normalcy.

Before the inception of knee cartilage transplant surgery, serious knee damages and injuries were tackled by knee replacement surgeries. However, these surgeries are best suited for older patients, ideally the ones above 45 years of age. Knee cartilage transplant made it possible for younger patients to treat serious knee injuries without going for knee replacement.

Optimizing the latest technologies and equipment in the field of orthopedics, Dr. Chanda and his team perform knee cartilage transplant surgeries, typically on patients who are too young for knee replacement. The knee and joint specialist has treated patients damaging their knees due to several causes, such as serious sports injuries, road traffic accidents, serious gym injuries, missed injuries, and more. A rare percentage of his patients have also gotten surgeries done due to avascular necrosis (caused by a bone tissue’s death due to a lack of blood supply).

Depending on the severity of the damage and the patient’s circumstances, Dr. Chanda performs two types of knee cartilage transplant surgeries – single-stage and two-stage. Single-stage surgeries involve performing a realignment surgery to add artificial fillers to the patients’ knees. On the other hand, two-stage surgeries involve taking out a portion of the patient’s cartilage and growing it before performing the transplant. This allows the patient to heal using their own knee cartilage.

Dr. Chanda and his team suggest single-stage surgeries for international patients who do not have enough time to let their cartilage grow. As two-stage surgeries take longer, they are recommended for native patients who have enough time to heal. Irrespective of the type of knee cartilage transplant surgery he performs, Dr. Chanda focuses on extensive rehabilitation before his patients get their lives back on track. He strongly believes that systematic rehabilitation plays an important role in a patient’s recovery.

With a success rate of 98%, Dr. Debashish Chanda is one of the most trusted orthopedic surgeons in the country. As a knee cartilage transplant is a relatively new surgery and isn’t provided by most surgeons in the country, he gives all relevant information to his patients and explains the procedure in a way that makes it easy to understand.

Dr. Chanda believes that a knee cartilage transplant is a boon for young patients who thought they would never fully recover from a serious knee injury. He says, “Thanks to the advancement in medical science, we are now able to restore complete mobility of our patients’ knees, irrespective of their age. My aim is to eliminate the stigma of irreversible knee damage, helping my patients lead healthy and happy lives as they hit the ground running after getting healed!”