Prime Minister of Russia arrives in Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, December 1 - Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Samarkand on December 1.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials met the distinguished guest at Samarkand International Airport.

During the visit, it is planned to hold a regular meeting of the joint commission at the level of the heads of government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation, as well as participate in Uzbekistan – Russia Business Forum.

The main events will take place on December 2.

Source: UzA