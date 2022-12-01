Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,150 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister of Russia arrives in Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, December 1 - Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Samarkand on December 1.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials met the distinguished guest at Samarkand International Airport.

During the visit, it is planned to hold a regular meeting of the joint commission at the level of the heads of government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation, as well as participate in Uzbekistan – Russia Business Forum.

The main events will take place on December 2.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Prime Minister of Russia arrives in Samarkand

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.