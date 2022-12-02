Submit Release
Manchin Votes to Prevent Rail Strike and Codify Collective Bargaining Agreement

December 01, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted to codify the collective bargaining agreement reached between rail unions and rail operators.


“Today I voted to codify the negotiated collective bargaining agreement and prevent any type of rail strike. A strike of that magnitude would have a painful impact on our economy and that is an unacceptable scenario as inflation continues to squeeze West Virginians and Americans heading into the holiday season. Our rail workers provide a tremendous service to our country and I am pleased to know they will be getting a 24% wage increase, additional personal leave and additional provisions to protect them from being punished when they take unpaid sick leave. While I am sympathetic to the concerns union members have raised, I do not believe it is the role of Congress to renegotiate a collective bargaining agreement that has already been negotiated.” 

