Natural Sweeteners Market Size Expected to Reach USD $3.9 billion with CAGR of 6.3% by 2027 – IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Natural Sweeteners Market Size is estimated to reach $3.9 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Natural sweeteners are healthier than regular sugar since they are made from natural substances. Products like honey, maple syrup, stevia, xylitol, mannitol and erythritol are some of the most popular natural sweeteners used for commercial purposes. North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetics hence driving the Natural Sweeteners Market size in this region. Growing customer preference for low-calorie sugar products in bakeries, beverages and confectionery is another important factor boosting the natural sweeteners industry. Also, the growing government initiative and increasing awareness in consumers to reduce sugar intake support market growth. For instance, the National Salt and Sugar Reduction Initiative (NSSRI) of the U.S., the government set sugar and salt reduction targets as diet-related diseases become a leading cause of death in the U.S, in February 2021 the initiative released its targets for sugar reduction across 15 categories of foods and beverages, thereby, enhancing the Natural Sweetener Industry over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Natural Sweeteners Market highlights the following areas -

3. However, the excessive consumption of natural sweeteners and chances of health problems may limit the Natural Sweeteners Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Natural Sweeteners Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Natural Sweeteners Market Segment Analysis - by Type : The Natural Sweeteners Market based on type can be further segmented into Stevia, Palm Sugar, Coconut Sugar, Honey, Maple Syrup, Monk Fruit Sugar, Agave Syrup, Lucuma Fruit Sugar, Molasses and Natural Sweetener Blends.

Natural Sweeteners Market Segment Analysis - by End-use : The Natural Sweeteners Market based on the end user can be further segmented into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Tabletop Sweeteners.

Natural Sweeteners Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Natural Sweeteners Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Natural Sweeteners Industry are -

1. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

2. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

3. Tate & Lyle PLC.

4. Cargill, Incorporated

5. Ingredion Incorporated

