Vitamins Market to Reach US$8.3 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Surging Applications of Vitamins for Bones, Connective Tissues, Muscles and Blood Vessels are Projected to Drive the Growth of the Vitamins Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Vitamins Market size is estimated to reach $8.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The average quantities of Vitamin A needed for mature grown-ups between the ages of 31 and 50 years are 900 milligrams for men and 700 milligrams for women and for Vitamin E, it is 15 milligrams as per Dietary Guidelines for Americans. North America (Vitamins Market) held the largest Vitamins Market share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging intake of vitamins amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic in the North American region. The surging prescription of micronutrients like vitamins to children, middle-aged and geriatric populace is set to drive the Vitamins Market. The soaring demand for vitamins for the treatment of ailments like arthritis, osteoarthritis, Parkinson’s disease and dementia is set to propel the growth of the Global Vitamins Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Global Vitamins Industry Outlook.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Vitamins Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Vitamins Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of micronutrients like vitamins in food and beverages and personal care products in the North American region.

2. Vitamins Market growth is being driven by the increasing awareness initiatives by government and non-governmental bodies spreading the knowledge of the advantages of micronutrients like vitamins in the body among people. However, the dearth of efficiency and binding regulations on over-the-counter vitamins are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Vitamins Market.

3. Vitamins Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Vitamins Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Vitamins Market Segment Analysis - by Type : The Vitamins Market based on type can be further segmented into Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin A, Vitamin D and Vitamin E. The Vitamin D Segment held the largest Vitamins Market share in 2021.

Vitamins Market Segment Analysis - by Application : The Vitamins Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food And Beverages, Personal care, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Others.

Vitamins Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Vitamins Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Vitamins Industry are -

1. Adisseo France S.A.S.

2. Archer Daniels Midland Co.

3. BASF SE

4. CSPC Pharmaceuticals Group Limited

5. Lonza Group Ltd.

