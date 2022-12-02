Fruit Fiber Market worth $356.7 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fruit Fiber Market size is estimated to reach $356.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fruit fiber is a mixture of fibers (soluble or insoluble) derived specifically from fruit such as apple, passion fruit, banana, orange, grapefruit, and many more. Fibers extracted from fruit like bananas, sugarcane, coconut, and pineapple are widely used in textile fabrics. Besides, Guar gum is a renowned vegetable fiber resulting from guar beans. It plays a significant role as a stabilizer and thickener in food applications. Also, microcrystalline cellulose extracted from wood pulp is used in pharmaceuticals as an excipient. Fiber-rich fruit helps in the absorption of water from digestive juices in the gut and reduces food intake over time; therefore, they are quite significant when it comes to weight management. Owing to the presence of lactic acid, fruit fibers also depress the risk of gastrointestinal infections, ease defecation, promote the health of the heart and digestive system, and reduce bad cholesterol levels. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes, broadening health attentiveness among consumers, and swelling prevalence of chronic diseases are factors set to drive the growth of the Fruit Fiber Global Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fruit Fiber Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Fruit Fiber Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to quality lifestyles, high purchasing power owing to prosperous economies, and health awareness among people.

2. Rising usage in food & beverages, a surge in the number of geriatrics, escalating merger and acquisition activities, expanding usage in the textile and pharmaceutical industry, broadening disposable income levels, and mounting prevalence of life-threatening complications such as heart attack, cancer, diabetes are said to be preeminent factors driving the growth of Fruit Fiber Global Market.

3. Jaw-dropping expansion in inflation rates, plummeting yield of fruit because of environmental calamities, and unemployment post-covid-19 are said to reduce the market growth.

4. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Fruit Fiber Global Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Fruit Fiber Market Segment Analysis - By Fruit Type : The Fruit Fiber Global Market based on the fruit type can be further segmented into Passion, Banana, Blueberry, Plum, Apple, Cranberry, and Others.

Fruit Fiber Market Segment Analysis - By Application : The Fruit Fiber Global Market based on application can be further segmented into Textile fabrics, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Animal feed, Food & Beverages, and Others. The food and beverage segment held the largest share in 2021. Fruit fibers play a significant role in moisture management and as an emulsifier in food and beverages.

Fruit Fiber Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Fruit Fiber Global Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fruit Fiber Industry are -

1. Carlina Ingredients

2. Citrus Extracts LLC.

3. AGT Foods and Ingredients

4. CP Kelco Inc.

5. Fiberstar Inc.

