Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
INDONESIA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT) for Avirlink BIOTA. BIOTA is a remote sensing and crop monitoring product that offers insights into plantation health. Using advanced sensor and analysis tools, BIOTA helps reduce crop failure and increase efficiency and sustainability in Southeast Asia agriculture.
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Having SatIoT connectivity in these regions enables agribusiness to track plantation health more effectively. Sensors connected to the cloud and IoT-based digital agriculture help users develop a connected plantation led by data-driven farming – tracking factors like weather, temperature, humidity, rainfall data, water level, water quality, and soil moisture.
"Many plantations are in remote areas where fixed line, terrestrial and cellular connectivity is not ubiquitous. This is not ideal for agribusiness who are trying to adopt Agriculture 4.0 and develop digital agriculture ecosystems that use IoT (Internet of Things) and analytics from field-based, integrated sensor solutions," says Rendy Ferixsen, CEO of Avirtech.
Avirlink BIOTA, supported by bidirectional SatIoT Astrocast, can directly respond to any changes in the plantations seamlessly and quickly, without any need for expensive and often hard-to-source human interaction.
"Only 15% of the world has access to terrestrial networks. This collaboration between Astrocast and Avirtech allows its agricultural clients and plantation owners to access digital ecosystems in remote farming areas, using sensors to monitor and control plantations. By deploying Avirtech's technology, enabled with SatIoT connectivity, plantation owners can improve the efficiency of their farms, increase output, increase productivity and improve sustainable development goals," said Fabien Jordan, CEO and Co-Founder of Astrocast. "
About Astrocast
Astrocast SA operates a leading global nanosatellite IoT network, offering services in industries such as Agriculture & Livestock, Maritime, and Environment & Utilities. The Astrocast network enables companies to monitor, track, and communicate with remote assets from anywhere in the world. It relies on a superior L-band spectrum through a strategic alliance with Thuraya. In partnership with Airbus, CEA/LETI, and ESA, Astrocast developed Astronode S, an ultra-low power and miniaturized module compatible with inexpensive L-band patch antennas.
Founded in 2014 by a renowned team of experts, Astrocast develops and tests all its products in-house, from the satellites to the modules. Astrocast is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo.
For more information, visit www.astrocast.com.
About Avirtech
Avirtech provides crop intelligence, including plantation control systems for monitoring site conditions through aerial and ground information, such as topography, crop health, soil quality, rainfall and farm operations activity, and other processes necessary for production cycles. Avirtech's solutions provide optimization for crop yield and reduce costs for plantations.
Through precision agriculture and enabling data-driven insights, Avirtech accelerates the digitalization of plantations to solve workforce shortages and improve long-term sustainability. Avirtech solutions' tri-prong approach includes remote sensing for plantations using drones, detailed insights using ground sensors, and precision spraying for crop protection. For more information, visit www.avirtech.co.
