Carper Statement on EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard Proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today issued the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed rule for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program in 2023, 2024, 2025:

“As a supporter of the Renewable Fuel Standard’s goals, it’s encouraging to see EPA move forward on several advanced biofuel pathways in its latest RFS proposal. Still, EPA has more work to do to ensure that this proposed rule stabilizes our fuel markets. While the administration is finally acknowledging the unique challenges facing our nation’s merchant refineries, without modifications this proposal will likely not settle the volatile compliance costs of the program. This volatility creates further uncertainty for workers in Delaware and across our nation.

“In the coming months, I encourage all Delawareans to submit their input on this proposed rule to EPA. This will help ensure that the final rulemaking preserves our domestic refining capacity, protects union jobs, and strengthens our nation’s energy security. In the meantime, I will also continue working with the Biden Administration, my colleagues in Congress, and other stakeholders to find a sustainable path forward for the RFS program.”

