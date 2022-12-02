Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,983 in the last 365 days.

Carper Statement on EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard Proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today issued the following statement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed rule for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program in 2023, 2024, 2025:

“As a supporter of the Renewable Fuel Standard’s goals, it’s encouraging to see EPA move forward on several advanced biofuel pathways in its latest RFS proposal. Still, EPA has more work to do to ensure that this proposed rule stabilizes our fuel markets. While the administration is finally acknowledging the unique challenges facing our nation’s merchant refineries, without modifications this proposal will likely not settle the volatile compliance costs of the program. This volatility creates further uncertainty for workers in Delaware and across our nation.

“In the coming months, I encourage all Delawareans to submit their input on this proposed rule to EPA. This will help ensure that the final rulemaking preserves our domestic refining capacity, protects union jobs, and strengthens our nation’s energy security. In the meantime, I will also continue working with the Biden Administration, my colleagues in Congress, and other stakeholders to find a sustainable path forward for the RFS program.”

###

You just read:

Carper Statement on EPA’s Renewable Fuel Standard Proposal

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.