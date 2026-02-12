Whitehouse: New DOT Rule Send Clear Message—“Don’t Build”

Washington, D.C.—Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW), issued the following statement after the Department of Transportation announced new requirements that will effectively end federal funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure:

“If the Trump Administration cared about domestic manufacturing, it would drive infrastructure investment, not make it harder to build. Its decision to impose out-of-reach domestic production requirements on EV chargers will destroy American jobs and jeopardize the growth of American industry and supply chains. At a time when we should be reaffirming our efforts to build infrastructure that supports clean transportation and our nation's manufacturing sector, this administration's message is clear: don't build.”