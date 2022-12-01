Governor Cooper Presented with State Capitol Christmas Tree and Wreaths

NORTH CAROLINA, December 1 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper greeted members of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association to accept the Christmas trees and wreaths that will be displayed inside the State Capitol during the holiday season. This is the 44th annual competition hosted by the association to determine which farmers will be asked to send trees and wreaths to the Capitol.

“The best Christmas trees in the country come from North Carolina bringing holiday cheer and family memories to people all over the country,” Governor Cooper said. “Thank you to the farmers, artisans, organizations and others who make this season special.”

The Governor accepted two trees provided by Cline Church Nursery in Fleetwood, including the 12 feet tall tree inside the Capitol rotunda. He also accepted 13 wreaths provided by Carolina Wreath Company in Rocky Mount.

The North Carolina Christmas Tree Association is proud to have our product on display in the North Carolina State Capitol,” Jennifer Greene, Executive Director of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association said. “North Carolina Christmas tree farmers work tirelessly to produce what serves as the centerpiece of the Holiday season and contributes to the state’s economic success.”

“It’s an honor to be able to present this Frasier fir tree to the North Carolina Capitol,” said Amber Scott and Alex Church of Cline Church Nursery. “It’s definitely been a conversation piece for our families.”

“I am honored to be able to provide Fraser fir wreaths for the State Capitol in honor of my brother, who passed away in July,” Sherry Peele, Owner of Carolina Wreath Company said. “Donnie encouraged me to enter the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association Wreath Contest and I am proud to be here today as the first-place winner of the contest, to honor my brother’s memory.”

The North Carolina Christmas tree industry the second largest in the nation, with more than 850 growers across the state. This industry is important to the holiday season and North Carolina’s economy.

The Governor also accepted 50 poinsettias from Phil Campbell of Campbell Road Nursery in Raleigh and former North Carolina Secretary of State Rufus Edmisten.

On Tuesday, Governor Cooper joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi and North Carolina elected officials to light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, Ruby the Red Spruce from Pisgah National Forest.

The State Capitol building is in downtown Raleigh and open to the public.

