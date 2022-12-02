High Path Avian Influenza confirmed in Columbia County, Oregon

On November 29, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) confirmed the state’s first detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Columbia County. The affected flock included approximately 20 chickens.

ODA personnel, in partnership with the USDA humanely euthanized the birds on the property to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system. There is no immediate public health concern due to the avian influenza virus detection. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the public health risk associated with these avian influenza detections in birds remains low. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.

ODA advises commercial poultry farms and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease.

Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (ALT phone 1-800-347-7028.)

Please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) for wild birds. Do not collect or handle the birds but report the incident directly to ODFW at 1-866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting your backyard flock, please visit ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Espańol at the Avian Influenza – Spanish.

IAAP confirmada en bandada de patio trasero del condado de Columbia

El 29 de noviembre, el Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Oregon, ODA) y el Servicio de Inspección Sanitaria de Animales y Plantas (en inglés: Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, APHIS) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (en inglés: United States Department of Agriculture, USDA) confirmaron la primera detección del estado de influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) (en inglés: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI) en el condado de Columbia. La IAAP era confirmado en una bandada no comercial. La bandada afectada incluyó aproximadamente 20 gallinas.

El personal del ODA, en colaboración con el USDA, sacrificó humanamente de las aves en la propiedad para evitar la propagación de la enfermedad. Las aves de la bandada no entrarán en el sistema alimentario. No hay una preocupación pública inmediata debido a la detección del virus de la influenza aviar. Según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades le los Estados Unidos (en inglés: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC), el riesgo para la salud pública asociado a estas detecciones de la influenza aviar en las aves sigue siendo bajo. Como recordatorio, se recomienda manipular y cocinar adecuadamente todas las aves de corral y los huevos a una temperatura interna de 165°F como precaución general de seguridad alimentaria.

El ODA aconseja a los avicultores comerciales y a los propietarios de bandadas de patio trasero que estén atentos con las medidas de bioseguridad y vigilancia. Reducir o eliminar el contacto entre las aves silvestres y las bandadas domésticas es la mejor manera de proteger a las aves domésticas de esta enfermedad.

La muerte o enfermedad entre las aves domésticas debe notificarse al ODA. Por favor informe llamando al 503-986-4711 (Teléfono Alternativo: 1-800-347-7028).

Para reportar la muerte de aves silvestres, comuníquese con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregon (en inglés: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW) llamando al 1-866-968-2600 o envíe un correo electrónico Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Para obtener más consejos sobre cómo proteger a las bandadas de patio trasero, visite ODA en línea en Avian Influenza o en español en Avian Influenza-Spanish.