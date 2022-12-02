Maj. Gen. Hara continues role as Hawaiʻi Adjutant General

HONOLULU, HI- Today, Governor-Elect Josh Green said that Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara will continue to serve as the Hawaiʻi Adjutant General (Director of the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Defense).

“I am truly honored to be named Adjutant General for the State of Hawai‘i again,” said Hara. “I have worked closely with Governor-Elect Green during the state’s COVID-19 response, and I look forward to working with this new administration. We will continue to enable a safe, secure, and prosperous Hawaiʻi.”

Also named in Gov. Elect Green’s announcement, is Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, who will remain as the Deputy Adjutant General for the Department.