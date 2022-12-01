Governor Orders Flags be Flown at Half-Staff for Former Mayor of Valdez and Wasilla Bert Cottle

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska and the United States flags fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday, December 3rd in honor of former Mayor of Valdez and Wasilla Bert Cottle.

Bert’s service to the state of Alaska includes 23 years of law enforcement in Valdez, eight of those years as Chief of Police, Valdez’s City Council for a year then Mayor for ten. Upon returning to Wasilla, he served as the Wasilla’s Deputy Administrator, followed by Mayor for six years.