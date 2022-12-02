Serving USA Announces New 2023 Partners

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving USA (SUSA) shares their end-of-year announcements including new 2023 partners.

Serving USA partners accomplish incredible work on an annual basis by being the feet and hands of Jesus. Whether inside the walls of a prison or the steps and stages that occur after release, countless lives have been saved, numerous people have been redeemed, and hope has been restored for populations that surely thought there would be no future outside the one they had previously.

Serving USA’s mission is to bring grace and redemption through Christ to Prisoners, Women in Recovery, and Military Veterans. They support a network of exceptional partner organizations with funding and other management resources to create, enhance and expand high-quality, evidence-based, transformational programs. Each year their grant opportunity process allows organizations who meet their qualifications to apply, with the intention that they can support even more organizations nationally. While many of their partners will continue to be funded again this year, they will also be moving some former partners into “Legacy Partners” where they will continue to receive guidance, consulting, and advisory support from Serving USA and their family of services.

After careful consideration and vetting, they will be welcoming the following newest partners in 2023, by providing funding and support services such as mentoring, marketing training, legal guidance, and board development.

Prairie Hills Community Church, located in Lusk, WY.

Mission: To help people begin and grow an authentic and enduring relationship with Jesus.

For more information: https://www.prairiehillschurch.com

Working Men of Christ, located in Kansas and Missouri.

Mission: Offers housing and mentoring to those coming out of incarceration to help them become productive, healthy members of the body of Christ and their families.

For more information: https://www.workingmenofchrist.org

The Cell Church, located in Westminster, CO.

Mission: Committed to identifying, discipling, mentoring, educating, and supporting God-gifted current and former prisoners, equipping and empowering them for Christian ministry.

For more information: https://www.thecellchurch.org

RECH Foundation, located in Jackson, MS.

Mission: To help individuals and families impacted by crime and incarceration through housing and resources.

For more information: https://www.rechfoundationms.org

Testimony Ministries, located in Los Angeles, CA.

Mission: To provide in-prison programs, pre-release support, reentry discipleship, and transitional housing for believers that were and are currently incarcerated.

For more information: https://testimonyministries.org

Changed Choices, Inc., located in Charlotte, NC.

Mission: To empower current and recently incarcerated women to achieve lasting, positive change through programming and personalized mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual support.

For more information: https://changedchoices.org



About Serving USA:

SUSA’s mission is to bring grace and redemption through Christ to incarcerated individuals, women in recovery, and military veterans through a supported network of exceptional partner organizations.

Our support for prisoners and ex-offenders includes restorative and redemptive pre-release programming and discipleship, addressing life skills and physical, spiritual, and vocational needs. We are making a difference to better prepare these men and women for release and walk with them when they get out by providing housing, transportation, job placement, legal aid, and other wrap-around services to reduce recidivism drastically.

Our commitment to women in recovery includes programs that walk alongside women, offering shelter, compassion, counseling, life skills, job training, spiritual development, and encouragement as they recover from various forms of abuse and transition to healthy and productive lifestyles.

We provide an array of services and innovative programming to our wounded warriors, emphasizing PTS (Post Traumatic Stress) and combat trauma issues that lead to a suicide rate of 21 per day and contribute to violent crime and homelessness.

For more information and to learn about all partners, please visit www.servingusa.org. Questions, comments, or concerns can be relayed to info@servingusa.org.