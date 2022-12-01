Submit Release
Hoyer Congratulates Leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus for the 118th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today congratulating the leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus for the 118th Congress:

"I want to congratulate Rep. Steven Horsford on winning his election to lead the Congressional Black Caucus as its Chairman in the 118th Congress.  Similarly, I join in congratulating the rest of the CBC's new leadership team: First Vice-Chair Yvette Clarke, Second Vice-Chair Troy Carter, Caucus Secretary Lucy McBath, and Caucus Whip Marilyn Strickland.  These talented leaders will help ensure that the Congressional Black Caucus continues to serve as the 'conscience of Congress' long into the future.

"Recently, I have been proud to work closely with the CBC to pass key legislation that supports Black-owned small businesses, helps ensure that all children have equal access to a quality education, creates economic opportunities for Black workers and their families, and improves all Americans' access to quality, affordable health care.  ​Together, we have also enacted policies to help build a better America – one where everyone can receive equal justice under law, participate fully in our democracy, and live without fear of prejudice and discrimination.  That work will continue in the 118th Congress, and I look forward to continuing to coordinate with the CBC to advance this critical mission."

