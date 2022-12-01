Submit Release
Hoyer Congratulates Leaders of the New Democrat Coalition for the 118th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today congratulating the leaders of the New Democrat Coaliton for the 118th Congress:

"I join in congratulating Rep. Annie Kuster on her election as the New Democrat Coalition's next Chair.  Additionally, I applaud the rest of the New Democrats' incoming leadership team on their important roles, including Rep. Sharice Davids, Rep. Derek Kilmer, Rep. Brad Schneider, Rep. Salud Carbajal, and Rep. Nikki Budzinski.  I am confident that under this impressive leadership team, the New Dems will continue to advance legislation that stokes American innovation, creates opportunities for workers and entrepreneurs, and fuels strong economic growth. 

"As our country fought COVID-19, the New Dems led the charge on critical pieces of legislation, such as the CHIPS and Science Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to build back the American economy stronger than ever before.  Similarly, I've been proud to partner with the New Dems to enact many components of my bipartisan Make It In America plan that will help ensure our economy continues to thrive for generations to come.  The New Democrat Coalition will play an important role in helping House Democrats continue to deliver results For the People in the 118th Congress, and I look forward to working with their new leadership team in support of that crucial effort."

