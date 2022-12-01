Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Fifth District.

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 10:37 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 2000 block of Douglas Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-163-751

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 9:51 pm, the victim had agreed to sell the suspect an item using the Facebook Market Place online application. When the victims arrived in the 2500 block of 22 nd Street, Northeast, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-165-761

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 8:58 pm, the victim had agreed to sell the suspect an item using the 5miles Buying and Selling online application. When the victim arrived in the 2500 block of 22nd Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-167-901

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 20-year-old Isaiah Love, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses. At the time of Love’s arrest, a handgun was recovered.

Additionally, on Saturday, November 26, 2022, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) for the offense that occurred on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

As a reminder, citizens are encouraged to use the Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions using online applications such as Craiglists and OfferUp. For more information, please visit http://mpdc.dc.gov/release/mpd-exchange-zone-locations-reminder.