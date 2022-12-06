A Washington, D.C. Conference to Save Lives: Changing Government Policy to Encourage Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa
Von Batten-Montague-York, LC, is bringing together an expert panel to shed light on the benefits of adoption as an alternative to abortion in Sub-Saharan AfricaWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. invites members of the media and representatives of U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations/non-profits, academia, healthcare, and public health organizations to attend: A Conference to Save Lives: Changing Government Policy to Promote and Encourage Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa. This conference will coincide with President Biden’s U.S African Leaders Summit and will take place at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on December 13, 2022, from 9.30 am to 11.00 am EDT.
This conference brings together an expert panel to shed light on the benefits of adoption as an alternative to abortion in Africa and discuss how public and private entities in the United States can help governments in Africa develop policies and infrastructure to encourage local and foreign adoption practices.
Note: Proof of identification will be required to be admitted to the conference. While proof of vaccination is not required, the National Press Club recommends that guests be vaccinated and wear masks if not vaccinated or immune-compromised for safety reasons.
ISSUE BACKGROUND
During 2010–2014, an estimated 8.2 million induced abortions occurred each year in Africa. In Sub-Saharan Africa, more than three-quarters (77%) of abortions are estimated to be unsafe—that is, they are done by an untrained person, using a non-recommended method, or both. In 2014, at least 9% of maternal deaths in Africa were from unsafe abortions. The poorest women with the fewest resources are the most likely to experience complications from unsafe abortion”. Three things are clear: the number of abortions in Africa is high, abortion laws in Africa are ineffective, and the lives of countless mothers and innocent babies are being lost in the process.
Yet, abortion is on the increase in Africa. After years of pro-abortion messaging by international organizations in Africa, attitudes toward abortion in Africa are becoming more liberal. A news report by Deutsche Welle (DW), a German state-owned international broadcaster, reads, “The abortion debate in Africa is going in the opposite direction to the one in the US. Experts say that legislation in countries such as Benin and South Africa is becoming more progressive.” It is time to reverse this trend by encouraging women seeking an abortion to consider adoption as an alternative means to undergo a risky procedure that is likely to result in their death and the death of their innocent baby.
According to the findings of a cross-sectional study in Kumasi, Ghana: Abortion appears to be a commonly chosen option but is stigmatized in many African societies, including Ghana. Keeping a child from an unintended pregnancy is also unsuitable for many people. Over 85% of the study’s survey respondents would not give up their children for adoption to manage their unintended pregnancy. Major barriers identified were beliefs about parental responsibility owed to the child, a lack of knowledge about the adoption process, and the fear of how their family and friends’ reaction would be (Agbeno et al., 2022, p. 3-5).
While the noted study is just one study, it does give a glimpse of a reason why many women in Africa chose abortion over adoption. To reverse the increasing abortion trend in Africa, policies must be enacted to educate women about the benefits of adoption and to dispel negative adoption stigmas. Encouraging African governments to enact such policies is an essential first step in reducing the number of abortions in Africa and saving the lives of mothers and innocent children across the continent.
