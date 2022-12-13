Invo Solutions Announces Extention of Free Video Banking Program Through 2022
The Invo Free 50 program offers 12 months of free video banking without any contracts or financial commitments
With video banking, our clients average an efficiency gain of 3-to-1 FTE or greater, with that ratio sometimes being even higher”SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invo Solutions has announced that it will extend its 'Invo Free 50' program, which gives free web-based video banking for up to a year, through the end of December. The program, originally capped at 50, was set to end in November before Invo's president and chief operating officer Jake Martin announced the extension last week.
— Jake Martin
We continue to see the financial industry struggle across the country regarding staffing and branch efficiency," Martin said. "Our staff has the capacity and resources to deploy Invo Web in under 30 days, so extending this to more financial institutions was the right thing to do."
Invo Web is an internet browser-based video banking platform that includes features such as electronic signature collection, document capture, secure file upload, screen sharing, and co-browsing enabling customers and employee agents to collaborate in the same web environment live. Martin believes that this Invo platform is uniquely suited to help financial institutions that are struggling with staffing and in-branch customer interactions.
"With video banking, our clients average an efficiency gain of 3-to-1 FTE or greater, with that ratio sometimes being even higher," Martin said. "This means that financial institutions can make the most of the staff they already have, giving them coverage as they make efforts to onboard new employees."
According to S&P data, over 1,000 bank branches closed in the first half of 2022, even as the effects of the pandemic began to wane. Invo Web, according to Martin, helps not only with staffing but also with providing service to customers and members in the midst of branch closures.
"Invo Web is unique because it doesn't require the customer or member to come into a physical branch to sign documents or take out a loan," Martin said. "They can complete the exact same interactions digitally, yet still personal in face-to-face communication, even if the closest branch to them is closed."
Ultimately, Martin said extending the program came down to best serving financial institutions.
"Invo is in the business of providing value to our clients by creating products that serve their customers," Martin said. "Many of our own clients have experienced branch closures. We know that financial institutions are desperate to find ways to keep the doors open or provide services to their customers while the doors are shut. Continuing to offer this program enables this to happen, without obligation or cost to the financial institution."
According to Martin, the program is 100% free and doesn't require a contract or a commitment. Financial institutions that register before the extended December 31 deadline will have access to web-based video banking for up to a year and can have it available to customers in as little as 30 days.
About Invo Solutions: Invo Solutions was founded in 2012 to develop the industry’s first video banking experience. Their staff has combined more than 75 years of experience and founded Invo within a financial institution to solve a unique problem in the industry. The customer engagement platform created by Invo Solutions continues to bridge the gap between physical and digital channels, creating even more ways for customers to reach their financial institutions
