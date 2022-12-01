Submit Release
Bill to Require Ride-Sharing Companies to Report Drivers Sexual Misconduct History Advances

Trenton – In an effort to hold ride-sharing drivers accountable for their actions, the Senate Transportation Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Linda Greenstein that would require transportation network companies (TNC) to share information concerning a driver’s sexual misconduct history.

 

“Today’s vote is a crucial step in the ongoing work to help improve passenger safety on ride-share by leveraging accountability,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Middlesex/Mercer). “With this legislation in place, we can keep bad actors out of the drivers’ seat and make sure ride-share remains a trusted and safe method of transportation.”

 

The bill, S-1634, would require applicants to TNCs to provide information about their previous history working with other TNCs and whether the applicant had previously been the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation in relation to that previous role. TNCs would be authorized to ban drivers from accessing their digital network if the driver is the subject of an ongoing investigation of sexual misconduct allegations arising out of the driver’s work as a TNC driver or if they were found to be guilty in a completed sexual misconduct investigation.

 

Under the bill, TNCs would be required to notify other registered TNCs in the State if a driver receives an allegation of sexual misconduct. The TNC would be responsible for reporting if the allegation escalates to a criminal investigation and the ultimate results or findings of any  investigation that occurs.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.

