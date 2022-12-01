15 businesses named as finalists for 2022 MARKETPLACE awards

Winners will be announced at Dec. 6 conference

MADISON, WI. DEC. 1, 2022 – Fifteen Wisconsin companies and individuals have been named as finalists for the 2022 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards, which honors Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans, and their advocates.

Winners will be announced at the Governor’s Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the 41st annual MARKETPLACE: the Governor’s Conference on Diverse Business Development. The event will be held at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee with the support of over 20 sponsors, including Keystone Sponsor, US Bank, and Governor’s Award Sponsor, Milwaukee Business Journal.

Awards are given to Wisconsin companies that are certified as a minority-owned business enterprise (MBE), woman-owned business enterprises (WBE) or service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVB), as well as individuals who work to support these businesses.

The finalists in the Outstanding Business Award category for MBE, WBE, SDVB are:

ANASA Traffic Control Services, LLC, Adam Skenandore – Pewaukee, WI

Floor23 Digital LLC, Candace Spears – Germantown, WI

Green Bay Doulas, Emily Jacobson – Green Bay, WI

Green Up Solutions LLC, Andy Weins – Butler, WI

K. Singh & Associates, Inc., Pratap Singh, Ph.D.,PE – Wauwatosa, WI

SJ Landscaping, Sarah Janicek – Cudahy, WI

White Buffalo Trucking LLC, Amy Hacker – De Pere, WI

The finalists in the Diverse Business Champion of the Year Award category are:

Knot Magic North, Julie Collins – Cedarburg, WI

North Avenue Market LLC, Chris Harris-Morse – Milwaukee, WI

Small Business Development Center at UW-Stevens Point, Mark Speirs – Stevens Point, WI

Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Rosalind Roberson – Milwaukee, WI

The finalists in the CEO of the Year Award category are:

Generation of Excellence Trendsetters LLC, LaTonya Baker – Milwaukee, WI

Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce (HWCC), Maysee Y. Herr – Milwaukee, WI

The finalists in the Thought Leadership Excellence Award category for MBE are:

Darick Books, Darick Spears – Milwaukee, WI

Envision The Ladder, Sherri Jordan – Wauwatosa, WI

MARKETPLACE will take place in-person Dec. 6 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee and virtually on Dec. 7 for The Contracting Academy (TCA) sessions. Businesses can register at marketplacewisconsin.com for $60. The single registration fee includes two meals and a networking reception featuring private entry into the Beyond Monet exhibit at Wisconsin Center.

Entering its 41st year, MARKETPLACE helps Wisconsin businesses learn about contracting with state, federal and local agencies as well as corporations, which represent billions of dollars of annual purchasing power. During this two-day event, participants connect with government and corporate buyers as well as other small businesses and service providers through networking sessions, virtual workshops, panel discussions, buyer meetings and more.

While MARKETPLACE is open to all Wisconsin business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, conference content is specifically crafted for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, veteran-owned and LGBTQ-owned business enterprises and HUBZone businesses. These companies can connect with resources and potentially make a deal or lay the framework for a future contract.

MARKETPLACE Wisconsin is presented by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and is supported by US Bank, keystone sponsor, Milwaukee Business Journal, luncheon awards program sponsor, and more than a dozen additional supporters. To register and learn more about the conference and register online, visit marketplacewisconsin.com.