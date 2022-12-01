Submit Release
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG announced that its board of directors has declared the following dividends on its preferred stock payable on January 6, 2023, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2022:

  • a semi-annual cash dividend of $30.00 per share on CFG's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.9375 per share on CFG's 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.875 per share ($0.396875 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG's 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $12.50 per share ($0.3125 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG's 5.000% Fixed-For-Life Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $14.125 per share on CFG's 5.650% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F; and
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $10.00 per share on CFG's 4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $224.7 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

