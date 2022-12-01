Submit Release
KKR Announces New Managing Directors

KKR today announced a newly promoted group of 27 Managing Directors, effective January 1, 2023.

"We are pleased to recognize this group of accomplished and talented senior leaders, whose progression to Managing Director is the culmination of years of hard work. These individuals have distinguished themselves by the way they exemplify our culture and values, their commercial contributions and their dedication to those who entrust us with their capital," said Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall, Co-Chief Executive Officers of KKR. "We look forward to witnessing their continued contributions on behalf of our clients and the communities where we operate."

The following individuals have been promoted to Managing Director at KKR:

  • Domenico AcriGarofalo – Real Estate Credit, New York
  • George Aitken – Private Equity, Sydney
  • Hans Arstad – Private Equity, Stockholm
  • Nicky Barker – Real Estate Equity, London
  • Eran Benichou – Finance, Tax and Accounting, Hong Kong
  • Ana Brajovic – Credit & Markets, London
  • Gearoid Casey – Credit & Markets, Dublin
  • Andrew Clerico – Client and Partner Group, Houston
  • Mai-Lan de Marcilly – Real Estate Equity, London
  • Patrick Devine – Technology Growth, London
  • Michael Gilleran – Finance, Tax and Accounting, Dublin
  • Changchun Hua – Global Macro & Asset Allocation, Balance Sheet and Risk, Beijing
  • Thomas Kim – Capstone, Houston
  • Sean McCorry – Client and Partner Group, New York
  • Stavros Mercouris – Private Equity, London
  • Ryan Miller – Infrastructure, London
  • Sean Nelson – Client and Partner Group, New York
  • Kristopher Novell – Global Macro & Asset Allocation, Balance Sheet and Risk, San Francisco
  • James Paquette – Credit & Markets, San Francisco
  • Andrew Peisch – Infrastructure, New York
  • Lindsay Trzaska – Credit & Markets, London
  • Cecilio Velasco – Infrastructure, New York
  • Peter Williams – Credit & Markets, New York
  • Yinyin Wu – Client and Partner Group, New York
  • Adal Zamudio – Capstone, London
  • Randolph Zhao – Real Estate Equity, Shanghai
  • Colin Zhou – Real Estate Equity, Sydney

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. KKR, please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

