Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,933 in the last 365 days.

Hillenbrand Hosting Investor Day on December 15, 2022

BATESVILLE, Ind., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. HI will host its investor day on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in New York, NY. President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Ryan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bob VanHimbergen, along with other members of Hillenbrand's executive management team will be providing a detailed overview of the company, its growth strategy, its transformation journey, and financial targets.

Presentations will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET, and are expected to conclude by 12:30 p.m. ET with a Q&A session. Registration is required to attend the event in-person or view the live webcast. To register, please visit Hillenbrand's Investor Day website.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand HI is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-hosting-investor-day-on-december-15-2022-301692053.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.

You just read:

Hillenbrand Hosting Investor Day on December 15, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.